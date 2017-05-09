That’s a wrap for student filmmakers

Setting an R-7 district record for the number of winning schools, students from nine Lee’s Summit elementary schools won awards last month at Reel Spirit: Young Filmmaker Showcase. The showcase is the youth division of Kansas City FilmFest held at the Cinemark Palace on the Plaza.

Young filmmakers were given the “red carpet” treatment at the event, where they could interact with a special effects make-up artist, a caricature artist and a dog trainer who has worked with animals on movie sets.

The district’s award winners attended Mason, Richardson, Hawthorn Hill, Prairie View, Underwood, Longview Farm, Highland Park, Cedar Creek and Pleasant Lea elementary schools.

Through the metro-area film competition, students in second grade through high school entered films in one of the following categories: narrative, commercial, public service announcement, news broadcast, animation, science-technology-engineering-math (STEM) or documentary. Students with films that place first, second or third were invited to the Reel Spirit showcase where they watched their films on the big screen and received Oscar-style trophies. Students dressed up to walk the red carpet and be interviewed about their films.

“My Hawthorn Hill Elementary students loved participating in the Reel Spirit Film Festival,” said teacher Lisa Cohen. “From coming up with the film idea, storyboarding, writing the script, filming and editing to finding out we had finished in the top three in our age division and category was an exhilarating experience.”