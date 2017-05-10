Broncos’ Worth finishes third in sectional golf tournament

Michael Worth of Lee’s Summit North finished in third place and a qualified for the Class 4 state golf tournament in the Class 4 sectional tournament Tuesday at Paradise Pointe in Smithville.

Worth, a senior, shot a 3-over par 75 to earn his third trip to state. The top 15 individuals and two teams move on to the state tournament next week at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. He was the only qualifier from North, which placed eighth with a 348 team score.

Lee’s Summit West, which finished third at 325, had three golfers advance. Logan Dahmer tied for fourth with a 4-over 76, James O’Connor tied for 12th with a 79 and Parker Jones tied for 18th at 80. O’Connor, who finished third in last year’s state tournament and Dahmer are both returning qualifiers.

Lee’s Summit will be represented at state by Conner Johnston and Jackson McGuire, who both shot 79s and tied for 12th. The Tigers finished fourth as a team with a 327 total.

Rockhurst, which won last week’s Class 4 District 7 tournament at Longview, placed first in the sectional with a 305. Liberty North took the other team spot with a 311. Rockhurst’s Ethan Packel took first overall with a 72, followed by Drew Neuerburg of Liberty North at 74.

SCA advances two

Keegan Glade and Alex Brown of Summit Christian Academy qualified for the Class 2 state tournament at the Class 2 sectional at Shirkey Golf Club in Richmond. Glade shot an 86 and tied for 15th, and Brown finished 14th with an 87. The Eagles were third in the team standings with a 363 total.

The Class 2 state tournament will take place next Monday and Tuesday at the Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa.