Kansas City Dressage Society trots out first show of the season

Dozens of dressage riders showed their horses at Longview Horse Park near Lee’s Summit last weekend in a competition recognized officially by the United States Equestrian Federation and United States Dressage Federation.

Youth and adult riders representing the Kansas City region and other states in the Midwest came to the horse show hosted by the Kansas City Dressage Society, an area nonprofit dedicated to dressage training and education. Many competed for high scores to qualify for the regional championship of United States Dressage Federation. More than 100 rides were scheduled in both arenas on Saturday and Sunday where Melonie Kessler and Jennifer Roth served as the judges.

Julie McCrady, a past dressage champion from Raymore, was one of more than 60 riders competing in the May show last weekend. McCrady has been to U.S. Dressage Finals in Lexington, Ky., four times, winning in the First Level Adult Amateur class in 2014 and winning in the Third Level Freestyle Adult Amateur class in 2015 with her Hanoverian mare. She trains in Cass County with a certified instructor, Melissa Allen. McCrady, with her horse, Remanessa, received qualifying scores on Saturday to continue to regionals later this year.

McCrady has been riding horses since she was a child. With dressage, she describes a continual learning process with each level between learning the movements and body position on a horse.

“It’s addictive. It’s so hard, but it’s so rewarding when you finally get it,” McCrady said.

Another rider from Cass County, 12-year-old Joslyn Allen, competed at the horse show Saturday with her Arabian horse, Freddy. Allen spends most of her days after school riding her horse at Star Time Meadows Farm in Pleasant Hill and training with her stepmother, Jonni Allen. The junior rider is also hoping to make it to the regional championship. She rode in Training Level and First Level classes on Saturday and Sunday.

“I like to compete because I like feeling the nerves. I guess I like winning,” Allen said.

For beginning or experienced riders like McCrady and Allen, horse shows are highly competitive, but there’s also an educational aspect.

Jennifer Heck, president of the Kansas City Dressage Society, says she got to know her new horse better after bringing him to the show last weekend. As she explained, the show experience brings riders and their horses out of their comfort zone. With each test, riders receive written comments from trained judges along with a score to help them improve their riding technique.

“One of the nice things about our show, in my opinion, is that in this group, it’s competitive, but to some extent you’re competing with yourself, and people are very supportive,” Heck said.

The next horse show hosted by the Kansas City Dressage Society is scheduled July 15 and 16 at Longview Horse Park.

For more information, visit kcdressage.com.