North gateway monument to get underway

A bid has been awarded for the construction of the north gateway monument, which will be built at the intersection of Interstate 470 and Lakewood Boulevard.

The Lee’s Summit Missouri Building Authority Inc., an agency associated with the city, recently voted to accept a $123,903 bid from Mega Industries Corporation, a North Kansas City firm, for the monument. The plan is for the monument to have a similar look to the one on I-470 near View High Drive.

There were only two bidders, with Integral Construction Services of Lee’s Summit submitting a bid of $153,000.

Chairman Brad Cox said getting a monument at the site had “been on the books 25 years.”

The monument at View High Drive was built with private donations and $50,000 in seed money from the Lee’s Summit Industrial Development Authority, also an independent, city associated agency. It had accumulated the money from fees it collected when it issued bonds. That monument cost about $115,000.

Ron Williams, owner of Integral Construction, volunteered to act as construction manager for the first project, getting bids from subcontractors. He took no fees for his services.

Cox said every expense and bid from subcontractors was documented by the building authority.

For the north monument, because the City Council voted to provide a $50,000 share for construction, the Building Authority advertised for bids from contractors. The authority also had an additional $50,000 from the Industrial Development Authority and from donations for the project, said Tom Jackson, treasurer. It is about $2,000 short of having the money for the project and awarded the contract contingent on filling the gap.

The board asked if there was any concern about the $30,000 difference between the bids for the new monument.

Lee’s Summit Director of Public Works Dena Mezger said Williams had built in more money for unexpected contingencies, while Mega Industries had submitted an aggressive bid. She said the company has done work for Lee’s Summit and had done a good job, and she had discussed their bid with them to be certain nothing had been overlooked.

She said the city was not at risk, because the bid is a lump sum for completing the project. If there are cost overruns, Mega Industries will have to bear them instead of asking for change orders to increase the price, she said.

“They’re trying be very competitive and want to be in a good situation for bidding future projects,” Mezger said.