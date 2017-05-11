Farmers market sure to draw those shopping for mom

By RUSS PULLEY

May 11, 2017 

Terri Shepherd, of Butterfly Fields Nursery at Odessa, sold bedding plants in 2016 at the Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street Farmers Market at Second and Douglas streets.

FILE PHOTO

For those families who want to help their tykes find a Mother’s Day gift, the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market will have just the thing on Saturday.

Youngsters (for free) can decorate a pot, fill it with soil and a marigold at the Farmers Market Spring Celebration, 7 a.m. to sell out May 13 at Second and Douglas streets.

The potted-plant station will likely be busy.

“We did that last year, it was a big hit,” said Julie Cook, events and promotions director for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. “It was a nice make- and-take craft and a little gift for Mom.”

Cook said the market has about 50 vendors and as weather is warming, vendors keep increasing the variety of fresh produce that’s available at the market.

Other activities for the day include:

• Cooking demonstrations by St. Luke’s East Hospital, presenting sponsor for the market.

• Live music provided by the Lee’s Summit Symphony.

• Free insulated market bags (while supplies last).

Cook encourages people to arrive early to get a shopping bag.

“They’re really nice insulated bags, decorated with the market logo and they will hold a lot of produce,” she said.

