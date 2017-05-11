Tigers seeded second in district baseball tournament

Lee’s Summit will have the No. 2 seed when the Class 5 District 13 baseball tournament gets under way Saturday at Lee’s Summit West.

Lee’s Summit, 18-8 before its regular-season finale Thursday against Lee’s Summit West, will meet Ruskin at noon in a first-round game. West, seeded No. 3, will play Belton at 10 a.m. Rockhurst has the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Saturday’s other first-round game between Raymore-Peculiar and Grandview in Wednesday’s semifinals. The final is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Lee’s Summit clinched a tie for the Suburban Gold Conference championship with a 3-2 victory over Lee’s Summit North Tuesday. The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the fourth on doubles by Dalton Hill and Jason Kostelnick and a single by Dalton Sterbenz. North and Blue Springs finished 8-4 in the conference, and the 8-3 Tigers would win it outright if they beat West.

North, 16-12, is seeded No. 1 in the Class 5 District 14 tournament at Grain Valley. The Broncos will meet the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Grain Valley and Raytown 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Summit Christian Academy is the top seed and host of the Class 3 District 14 tournament. SCA, 18-4, will meet the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Sherwood and Barstow at 3 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. The final is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SCA, which reached the final of last year’s Class 3 state tournament, ended its regular season with a 10-9 loss to Pembroke Hill. Russell Cook drove in three runs for the Eagles, who were outscored 6-2 over the last two innings.