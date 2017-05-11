Tigers seeded second in district baseball tournament

May 11, 2017 

Lee’s Summit will have the No. 2 seed when the Class 5 District 13 baseball tournament gets under way Saturday at Lee’s Summit West.

Lee’s Summit, 18-8 before its regular-season finale Thursday against Lee’s Summit West, will meet Ruskin at noon in a first-round game. West, seeded No. 3, will play Belton at 10 a.m. Rockhurst has the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Saturday’s other first-round game between Raymore-Peculiar and Grandview in Wednesday’s semifinals. The final is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Lee’s Summit clinched a tie for the Suburban Gold Conference championship with a 3-2 victory over Lee’s Summit North Tuesday. The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the fourth on doubles by Dalton Hill and Jason Kostelnick and a single by Dalton Sterbenz. North and Blue Springs finished 8-4 in the conference, and the 8-3 Tigers would win it outright if they beat West.

North, 16-12, is seeded No. 1 in the Class 5 District 14 tournament at Grain Valley. The Broncos will meet the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Grain Valley and Raytown 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Summit Christian Academy is the top seed and host of the Class 3 District 14 tournament. SCA, 18-4, will meet the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Sherwood and Barstow at 3 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. The final is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SCA, which reached the final of last year’s Class 3 state tournament, ended its regular season with a 10-9 loss to Pembroke Hill. Russell Cook drove in three runs for the Eagles, who were outscored 6-2 over the last two innings.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service