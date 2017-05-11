his mother
never
learned
to drive
so after
daddy
died
at age
fifty two
widowed
nearly
forty
years
without
remarrying
she
remained
farm
bound
unless
a neighbor
took her
along
about
thirty
miles
north
small
city
shopping
or if
her oldest
son had
time
before
starting
chores
she
could
catch
an early
morning
greyhound
paused
at their
little
town
drugstore
headed
toward
the major
metro
half
an hour
south
there
she was
free
to browse
and buy
all day
until
a bus
returned
her
in the
evening
often
it was
necessary
for her
younger
son
to go
he loved
lunch
at a
cafeteria
where she
always
ordered
chow mein
and he
a hot dog
fries
pie
years
later
grown
with
family
of his
own
when
she
came
to stay
he trimmed
her toenails
soaking
first
to soften
them
she would
respond
ouch
that
hurts
also
he
helped
her into
and out
of the
shower
both
of them
were
a little
embarrassed
h.