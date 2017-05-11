Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMay 11, 2017 Updated 28 minutes ago

his mother

never

learned

to drive

so after

daddy

died

at age

fifty two

widowed

nearly

forty

years

without

remarrying

she

remained

farm

bound

unless

a neighbor

took her

along

about

thirty

miles

north

small

city

shopping

or if

her oldest

son had

time

before

starting

chores

she

could

catch

an early

morning

greyhound

paused

at their

little

town

drugstore

headed

toward

the major

metro

half

an hour

south

there

she was

free

to browse

and buy

all day

until

a bus

returned

her

in the

evening

often

it was

necessary

for her

younger

son

to go

he loved

lunch

at a

cafeteria

where she

always

ordered

chow mein

and he

a hot dog

fries

pie

years

later

grown

with

family

of his

own

when

she

came

to stay

he trimmed

her toenails

soaking

first

to soften

them

she would

respond

ouch

that

hurts

also

he

helped

her into

and out

of the

shower

both

of them

were

a little

embarrassed

h.

